It was like a James Bond movie set-up: Raveena Tandon on Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 has been creating a lot of buzz. The season 9 of the popular couple dance reality show is being produced by none other than Bollywood star Salman Khan. The format of the show too has been changed. This season ex couples are also competing. However, the makers have maintained a lot of secrecy.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who will sit on the judging pannel of Nach Baliye 9, herself confessed about this secret idea. The actor revealed to the media, "The launch episode was a blast; we shot for three days non-stop. We had performances by TV stars, who are friends of our contestants, which led to a unique introduction. It’s really exciting and a lot of fun because the concept is so different, intriguing and interesting. The makers had kept the names of the contestants a secret even from us. It was very fascinating to watch it all unfold. Even while we were there, sitting as judges, it was a surprise. They kept it such a secret that even the vanity vans didn’t have the names on them. So, one didn’t know who was inside the van. It was like a James Bond movie set-up.”

Speaking about what kind of a judge this time she will be, she said, "I have always been the kind of person who encourages and motivates others. I don’t think judging means that you only sit and criticise. Everyone is trying to do their best and no one intentionally wants to give a bad performance, but sometimes things go wrong. A judge should be sensitive and give the participants’ morale a boost. A good judge is basically one who points out the goof-ups, but also tells the participant that it’s not the end of the road."