Sony TV’s popular daily Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) is all set to bid adieu to its viewers in the coming days.

The daily series will air its last episode on 25th of August.

The storyline of the show is currently portraying different emotions of the family members in the ongoing track wherein the Dixit family and the Bose family are all excited to welcome the new members in their family. Meanwhile, some planning and plotting by the evil mind is also going on to play a spoilt sport in the happiness.

The cast and crew have already wrapped up their shoot schedules and they all partied hard on thesets to cherish the moments forever.

We hear that, the popular daily will have a happy ending at the end!!!

Our source informs us, “Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) will give birth to a baby boy while Ronita (Khushu Thakkar) will bless the Bose family with a baby girl. There will be happiness all around among both the families. Vicky (Vaibhav Singh) who has always been trying to spoil things for Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) will also feel guilty about his deeds and turn positive towards everyone at the end and they all will live happily ever after!”

When we contacted Khushbu, she said, “All I can say is that we waved the show with a happy ending.”

