It's a wrap for Life OK's Nagarjun

Life OK’s supernatural thriller Nagarjun (Beyond Dreams) is all set to bid adieu to its viewers soon.



The cast and crew associated with the serial are having an emotional time on the sets today (26 December) wrapping up its shoot.



Our source informed us, “The story would conclude on a happy note where the good would win over evil, but how the climax of the show will unfold is a secret. A small after-party has been planned on the sets after wrapping up the shoot.”



When we contacted Pearl, he said, “I am going to miss everyone. I have learned a lot through Nagarjun. I got the opportunity to enact numerous action sequences. This character will always remain close to my heart, just like my earlier one. This was a supernatural series and I love watching such movies.”



Karishma Tanna, who played the role of Maskini shared, “Though only for a few months, the journey has been amazing. I am happy to be associated with Beyond Dreams. The team has been really great and I would love to work with them again soon.”



We wish the team of Nagarjun good luck for their future endeavours.