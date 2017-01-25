Hot Downloads

News

Jai to turn Amba’s ‘superman’ in &TV’s Waaris

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2017 04:39 PM

We have always kept our readers updated about the track developments in &TV’s Waaris (Viniyard Films)

Here we are back again with some quick updates.

Post leap drama is living up to audiences' expectations.

Audience has already witnessed Jai (Ashish Kapoor) being Amba’s (Aarti Singh) saviour since the beginning.

Now, yet again he will turn Amba’s superman.

As per a source, Manu (Saniya Touqeer) would want Amba and Jai to get married. Hence, she will plan to bring the two close.

Manu will hire goons to harass Amba. She would want Jai to save her and win over her heart. However, Manu’s plan will backfire as real goons will come to the spot and harass Amba. Manu will get suspicious after seeing the attackers.

Furthermore, Manu will go to save Amba but the criminals will beat him up. Soon, the hero, Jai will come and beat the evil goons and save Amba and Manu.

Will this move bring Amba and Jai close to each other?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the actors for a comment.

