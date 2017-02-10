Jamai Raja update: Satya to get jailed on molestation case

Zee TV’s popular drama Jamai Raja (Sagar Pictures) will soon bid adieu to its viewers on 3 March (2017).

Tellychakkar.com earlier reported about Rajshri’s upcoming show Piyaa Albela replacing it.

But before the show ends, the makers have planned some high voltage drama to keep the masses glued to TV screens.

In the coming episode, Kareena (Shagun Ajmani), who has been trying hard to break relationship of Satya (Ravi Dubey) and Mahi (Shiny Doshi), will plot her next deadly plan.

She will file molestation case against Satya and also reveal that she is pregnant with his child.

On the other hand, Satya will fail to prove his innocence and go behind the bars.

In a shocking development, viewers will soon witness that Payal (Mouli Ganguly) is helping Kareena in her this nasty plan.

Will Mahi be able to prove Satya innocent?

We buzzed Shiny and Shagun but they both remained unavailable to comment.