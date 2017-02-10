Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Jamai Raja update: Satya to get jailed on molestation case

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2017 07:05 PM

Zee TV’s popular drama Jamai Raja (Sagar Pictures) will soon bid adieu to its viewers on 3 March (2017).

Tellychakkar.com earlier reported about Rajshri’s upcoming show Piyaa Albela replacing it.

But before the show ends, the makers have planned some high voltage drama to keep the masses glued to TV screens.

In the coming episode, Kareena (Shagun Ajmani), who has been trying hard to break relationship of Satya (Ravi Dubey) and Mahi (Shiny Doshi), will plot her next deadly plan.

She will file molestation case against Satya and also reveal that she is pregnant with his child.

On the other hand, Satya will fail to prove his innocence and go behind the bars.

In a shocking development, viewers will soon witness that Payal (Mouli Ganguly) is helping Kareena in her this nasty plan.

Will Mahi be able to prove Satya innocent?

We buzzed Shiny and Shagun but they both remained unavailable to comment.

Tags > Jamai Raja, TV show, molestation case, Zee TV, Sagar Pictures, Piyaa Albela, Shagun Ajmani, Ravi Dubey, Shiny Doshi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest