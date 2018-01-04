Hot Downloads

James Ghadge joins ‘Tera Baap Mera Baap'

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jan 2018 07:10 PM

Child artiste James Ghadge has been roped in to play the role of Bavandar in the comedy show "Tera Baap Mera Baap".

James said in a statement -- "I love comedy shows and I am very happy to be a part of ‘Tera Baap Mera Baap'. My entry is all set to mark a twist in the tale."
Big Magic launched this show named on Children’s Day last year. This is a twisted comical tale of neighbouring families that suffer from lookalike syndrome where the son of one family looks like the father of the other family. The show revolves around the mystery and the confusion of this situation.

This crazy comedy "Tera Baap Mera Baap" features Rajiv Thakur and Jhuma Mitra in the lead roles.

 (Source: IANS) 

