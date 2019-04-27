Janhvi blames; Prem furious in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Malhar proved guilty in Tujhse Hai Raabta and other spoiler updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan’s woman army against evil Shanti Bua

In the upcoming episode, Guddan and Shanti Bua have a major clash of opinions over managing the daughter-in-laws.



While Guddan applies the friendship ideology to deal with her bahus and to keep the family united, the arrogant Shanti Bua believes in discipline and rules.



Meanwhile, all the workers of Akshat's restaurant are on holiday, and he has to distribute foods to 500 people.



Thus, Guddan and Shanti Bua divide the task where Guddan has Laxmi and Dadi in her team, while Shanti Bua has Durga and Saru in her team.



Guddan has to prove herself while Dadi, Laxmi, and Akshat show trust in her.



Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Janhvi blames; Prem furious



In the upcoming episode, Prem makes a sketch of the woman who is threatening him. Shockingly, the sketch turns out to be of Janhvi.



However, Janhvi easily manipulates the situation and puts the entire blame on Kavya. Prem Mittal blindly trusts Janhvi over anyone else.



Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani fooled by Aao Saheb; Malhar proved guilty



In the upcoming episode, Atharv intentionally files for Moksh's custody case. The case is in his favor.



Aao Saheb cracks a deal with Kalyani when Kalyani begs her to not separate Malhar and Moksh and to not give a statement against Malhar.



Shockingly, Kalyani agrees to her deal. As part of it, she has to leave from Malhar’s life. In return, Aao Saheb will not go to court.



Aao Saheb has teamed up with the evil Sampada and Atharv. She fools Kalyani and cunningly gives a statement against Malhar in court.



Aao Saheb, Atharv, and Sampada prove that Malhar is arrogant, ruthless, and an evil father to Moksh and a bad husband to Kalyani, because of which she abandoned him.



Kalyani’s absence from court has left Malhar broken, as Atharv and Sampada are on the verge of winning Moksh's custody.



Naagin 3: Mahir and Bela reborn as Mihir and Shravani



In the upcoming episode, Mahir and Bela take their last breathe while fighting against their enemies. Tamsi and the enemies murder them to death and throw them in the water.



A long leap will be seen in the show. Bela is reborn to a woman who belongs to a poor family. Once again, Mahir and Bela meet.



They are reborn as Mihir and Shravani.



Sufiyana Pyaar Mera: Zaroon proposes to Saltanat



In the upcoming episode, Zaroon refuses to marry Kaynaat as he loves Saltanat.



However, Zaroon’s father was supposed to get a benefit from this marriage. Zaroon promises to sort out his problem.



Zaroon thus comes up with a solution to not marry Kaynaat but Saltanat.



He decides to sort out all the problems with this proposal.