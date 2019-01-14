Jannat Zubair’s sweet surprise for Ashnoor Kaur

MUMBAI: Indian television is taken over by young teenagers, and surprisingly, most of these actors started off as child artists.



Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Reem Shaikh, Tunisha Sharma, Jannat Zubbair, Ashnoor Kaur, and Faisal Khan are few of the budding actors in the industry. The interesting fact about them is that all of them are great friends.



Ashnoor Kaur aka Mini of Patiala Babes, is one enthusiastic person who makes it a point to meet and surprise most of her frinds while they shoot at their respective sets. Ashnoor paid a surprise visit on the sets of Tujhse Hai Raabta and Daastan-e-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali to meet her friends Reem, Sonarika, and Shaheer.



Now, the young actress herself got a surprise while she was shooting for her show. Jannat Zubair, who plays the role of Pankti in Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, surprised Ashnoor, and her reaction is to watch out for. Have a look.