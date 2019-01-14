News

Jannat Zubair’s sweet surprise for Ashnoor Kaur

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2019 02:36 PM
MUMBAI: Indian television is taken over by young teenagers, and surprisingly, most of these actors started off as child artists.

Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Reem Shaikh, Tunisha Sharma, Jannat Zubbair, Ashnoor Kaur, and Faisal Khan are few of the budding actors in the industry. The interesting fact about them is that all of them are great friends.

Ashnoor Kaur aka Mini of Patiala Babes, is one enthusiastic person who makes it a point to meet and surprise most of her frinds while they shoot at their respective sets. Ashnoor paid a surprise visit on the sets of Tujhse Hai Raabta and Daastan-e-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali to meet her friends Reem, Sonarika, and Shaheer.

Now, the young actress herself got a surprise while she was shooting for her show. Jannat Zubair, who plays the role of Pankti in Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, surprised Ashnoor, and her reaction is to watch out for. Have a look.
Tags > Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Reem Shaikh, Tunisha Sharma, child artists, Faisal Khan, Jannat Zubbair, Ashnoor Kaur, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

In pics: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Lohri with...

In pics: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Lohri with family and friends
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days