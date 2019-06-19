News

Jasleen Matharu to file an FIR against Deepak Thakur

19 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Jasleen Matharu and Deepak Thakur, who came into limelight after participating in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss last year, recently made headlines not for a right reason.

It happened that Deepak in a popular musically app created a video wherein he asked a kid on what he'll do inside the Bigg Boss house. The kid in turn replied that he will have fun and go in swimming pool with Jasleen. As soon as the video went viral, Jasleen was flooded with hordes of comments that made her upset. She is planning to lodge an FIR against Deepak for making such derogatory video.

Previously, the duo shared an acrimonious equation in the house. 

