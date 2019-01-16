News

Jasmin Bhasin likes to juggle between fiction, non-fiction shows

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 03:09 PM
MUMBAI: Actress Jasmin Bhasin says she tried her hand at a non-fiction show last year as she believes that it's important to balance between real and reel personalities.

She is currently seen facing her fears and doing stunts on a non-fiction show. From Tuesday evening onwards, she will also appear on StarPlus' fiction show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".

"It's important to do non-fiction shows also so that you can maintain a balance between your real personality and the characters that you are playing. That's why I chose to do a non-fiction show," Jasmin shared.

Her last show was "Dil Se Dil Tak".

"When you do a character for a year and a half, you live that character. My last character was very different. She was a Gujarati girl. So, it was challenging to get out of it and leave that accent," said the actress, who hails from Kota.

To play Happy Mehra on her new show, she took up meditation.

"We all lead a stressful life, especially TV actors," she said.

She is currently enjoying playing numerous roles on the small screen, but acting was not always on her mind.

"I never thought that I'd become an actor. I come from a small town and a conservative family. I have a background in hospitality industry. Then I started getting modelling contracts and was offered south Indian movies so, I thought that maybe acting was my destiny. I gave it a shot and here I am - happy and content," she said.

Jasmin has also featured in south Indian films like "Vaanam", "Beware of Dogs" and "Veta". What about a Hindi film?

"I never said no, but I don't want to do a movie just for the sake of doing a movie...like out of desperation. I will do when I am sure about the role that I am playing. I will take a thoughtful and calculated decision," she said.

(Source: IANS) 

 
Tags > Jasmin Bhasin, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Dil Se Dil Tak, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Itishree Singh
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days