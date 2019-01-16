Jason Shah roped in for ALTBalaji’s Dev DD season 2

MUMBAI: 2019 has started on a good note for actor Jason Shah!

Bigg Boss fame Jason, who is a well-known model and had recently featured in TV show Chandrashekhar, has bagged two projects.

We already reported about Jason being roped in for Colors’ upcoming historical drama Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani (read here:Bigg Boss fame Jason Shah roped in for Colors’ Jhansi Ki Rani).

We have now heard that the dashing hunk has bagged ALTBalaji’s Dev DD Season 2.

Dev DD actors Asheema Vardaan, Akhil Kapur, Sanjay Suri, Rashmi Agdekar, Rumanna Molla, and Sandeep Pandey will mostly continue to be part of season 2.

Jason has joined the cast to play an important cameo in the series.

When we contacted Jason, he confirmed being a part of the project but refused to divulge any details.