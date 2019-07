Jaya Ahsan turns a year older; Mimi Chakraborty and Priyanka Sarkar wish her on social media

MUMBAI: Award winning actress Jaya Ahsan, who is known for her work in the Bengali film industry in India and in Bangladesh, turns a year older today (1st July). As she celebrates her birthday, her Crisscross co-actors Mimi Chakraborty and Priyanka Sarkar showered her with wishes on social media.



Actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty wished Jaya and pulled her leg by writing a cute caption. She wrote on Twitter, 'Happyyy birthday @JayaAhsan2( shuld i write ur nick name here)..Hav a great day lots of love'.



Take a look below.



Happyyy birthday @JayaAhsan2 ( shuld i write ur nick name here)..

Hav a great day lots of love — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) July 1, 2019

Happy Birthday @JayaAhsan2. Sending your way a bouquet of happiness…pic.twitter.com/LF41bK2KbH — Priyanka Sarkar (@PriyankaSarkarB) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Priyanka shared a photo of herself with Jaya and wrote a sweet caption. In the picture, the duo can be seen sporting black-and-white outfits. They look adorable as they happily pose together for the camera. Check out their picture here.On the work front, Jaya Ahsan has acted in several films including Rajkahini, Bishorjan, Ek Je Chhilo Raja, and Crisscross. She has received many awards for her portrayal of the character of Padma in Bishorjan.