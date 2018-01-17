JD to apologize to Pankti in Colors’ Tu Aashiqui

Things seem to be going right between the love birds Ahaan (Ritvik Arora) and Pankti (Jannat Zubair) in Colors’ popular daily Tu Aashiqui (Guruodev Bhalla).

JD (Raahil Azam) never fails to plot against the couple to wreck havoc in their lives. In the recent episodes, we have seen how Ahaan finally gave it back to JD after accomplishing the his challenge on Pankti’s freedom.

In the meanwhile, Pankti has come to live at Ahaan’s place and she sees a bright future with her newly found love of her life but at the same time her past with JD continues to haunt her.

We hear that in the coming episodes, JD’s changed behavior will shock Pankti.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, Pankti will be pleasantly surprised to receive cakes and flowers from some anonymous person. While she will be happy assuming it to be Ahaan but her happiness will turn into sorrow soon after she will receive a note from JD in which he will claim that he is the sender of the gifts as he wants to apologize to her.

What’s JD’s new motive behind this act? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.