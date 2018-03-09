Home > Tv > Tv News
Jeet Ganguly to grace Zee Bangla's Dance Bangla Dance Junior

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2018 07:31 PM

Kolkata: Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for all the fans and admirers of Jeet Ganguly.

Well, the popular musician will be seen in the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla's Dance Bangla Dance Junior.

Ganguly not only be seen gracing the stage but will also be seen shaking legs along with actors Jisshu U Sengupta, Srabanti Chatterjee and Ankush, who are the judges of the show.

So, gear up for the episode. It will be aired on 11 March at 9.30 pm.

Jeet Ganguly, Zee Bangla, Dance Bangla Dance Junior, tors Jisshu U Sengupt, Srabanti Chatterjee Ankus,

