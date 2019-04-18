News

Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor roped in for ALTBalaji’s next

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
18 Apr 2019 06:56 PM

MUMBAITellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting about every update from the entertainment industry.

The news that we’ve just received is sure to excite all you readers.

Wondering what it is? Read on to know more.

Our reliable source has informed us that the gorgeous Jennifer Winget will soon be making her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s next, tentatively titled Code M.

We also have information from our inside khabris that Rajat Kapoor will be a part of the project and will have a pivotal role to play.

On digging some more, TellyChakkar learned that the show will be a courtroom drama with interesting plots, twists, and a gripping storyline.

Jennifer enthralled the audiences with her stellar performance in Colors’ Bepannah whereas Rajat is known for his work in Dasvidaniya and Kapoor & Sons.

We couldn’t get through to the actors for their comment.

Are you excited about this interesting project? Hit the comments section below.

We promise to come back with more updates on the same.

