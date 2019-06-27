Jennifer Winget to do an item number in ALTBalaji’s Code M

MUMBAI: After ruling the TV space, Jennifer Winget is set to enthrall viewers with her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series Code M.

From playing a cute and bubbly role in Dill Mill Gayye to a psycho lover in Beyhadh, Jennifer never fails to surprise her fans. And yet again, Jennifer is taking her acting graph high by depicting the character of a military lawyer named Monica.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about the project. Along with Jennifer, the series will also Rajat Kapoor, Tanuj Virwani, Madhurima Roy, Meghana Kaushik, Gautam Ahuja, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Our sources inform us that Jennifer will be seen doing an item number in the series.

We are sure Jennifer will impress the audience with her dance moves and oomph.