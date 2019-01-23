News

Jennifer Winget of Bepannaah fame flaunts blonde hair

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019 06:11 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one popular actress of small screen who knows how to ace her looks, and her latest picture on her social media page is the perfect example.    

The actress, who is known for her work in TV soaps like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannaah, has shared a photo of herself on Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen in a minimalistic yet noticeable look. Her hair is coloured blonde and she is wearing black shades.

“Hovering and How…...this week,” Jennifer, whose last show was Bepannaah, captioned the photo.

Here check out her picture:

(More read here: It’s a nice feeling that fans are still pouring love: Jennifer Winget on Bepannah)

Tags > Jennifer Winget, Bepannah, Lions Gold Awards function, Harshad Chopda, TellyChakkar, Bepannaah, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh,

