Jennifer Winget poses with her team and credits them for their work

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2019 11:54 AM
MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular actresses of small screen, who captivates her audience with her acting skills. She is also a style diva and sets major fashion goals for her fans. She stuns her audience with her on-screen as well as off-screen looks. 

Recently, Jennifer, best known for shows like Dill Mill Gayye, and Beyhadh, credited her team for supporting her. 

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a picture along with her team.  In the picture, she can be seen posing with Mukesh Patil who does her makeup, Rajiv Kumar and celebrity hairstylist Sharda Jadhav. 

“The hardwork and hands that make me. #teamwinget,” she captioned the image. Take a look at her post below: 
View this post on Instagram

The hardwork and hands that make me. #teamwinget

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on


Jennifer was last seen in Bepannaah, and she bagged Best Actress (Fan's Choice) Award for the show at the recently held Indian Telly Awards. 

Speaking about her upcoming projects, the actress, according to media reports, will be seen in Beyhadh's season 2 and will also host the dance reality show Nach Baliye.
Tags > Jennifer Winget, Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh, #teamwinget, Best Actress (Fan's Choice) Award for, Indian Telly Awards, Bepannaah, TellyChakkar,

