News

Jennifer Winget’s celebrates her weekend in this way!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2019 06:51 PM

MUMBAI: Today seems to be a lucky day for all the fans of Jennifer Winget as the gorgeous lady has decided to post a photo on her Instagram handle from her weekend getaway wherein she is seen posing like a diva. With open hair, sunglasses and oodles of oomph,Jennifer Winget looks Saturday ready. 

The actress jetted off to Goa and England for a long vacation. From posting candid photos to vacay videos, Jennifer made sure to keep updating her fans with her whereabouts.

On the professional front, Jennifer recently won the Best Actress Award Popular for Bepannaah, and some reports suggested that she will be back with season 2 of Beyhadh, however, there has been no confirmation from the actress yet.

 

 Take a look below:

 

Tags > Jennifer Winget, weekend, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony...

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma

past seven days