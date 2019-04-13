Jennifer Winget’s celebrates her weekend in this way!

MUMBAI: Today seems to be a lucky day for all the fans of Jennifer Winget as the gorgeous lady has decided to post a photo on her Instagram handle from her weekend getaway wherein she is seen posing like a diva. With open hair, sunglasses and oodles of oomph,Jennifer Winget looks Saturday ready.

The actress jetted off to Goa and England for a long vacation. From posting candid photos to vacay videos, Jennifer made sure to keep updating her fans with her whereabouts.

On the professional front, Jennifer recently won the Best Actress Award Popular for Bepannaah, and some reports suggested that she will be back with season 2 of Beyhadh, however, there has been no confirmation from the actress yet.

Take a look below: