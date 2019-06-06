Jennifer Winget’s energetic mode is always on!

MUMBAI:The beautiful actress Jennifer Winget kick-started her career at the age of 12 as a child actor in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and then appeared in the film Kuch Naa Kaho at the age of 14. Later, as an adult, she went on to work in numerous television shows.

Jennifer earned appreciations for playing the role of Zoya in Bepannah. She has also been part of some of the most loved shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Kahin To Hoga, and Kkusum. In fact, her role in Saraswatichandra is something one can’t stop adoring and is one of the prime reasons for the continued success of the show.

Apart from her acting skills, Jennifer is known for her fashion and style statements. Every time she steps out, she turns heads with her stylish looks. The actress is quite active on her social media accounts. Newly, she shared a video on Instagram where she is seen so refreshing in the morning even after working the complete night, and it seems like the actor never gets tired with her work!

Take a look below

Don't you feel that her energetic mode is always on?