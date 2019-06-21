Jennifer Winget’s latest picture will leave her fans begging for more

MUMBAI: The beautiful actress Jennifer Winget kick-started her career at the age of 12 as a child actor in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and then appeared in the film Kuch Naa Kaho at the age of 14. Later, as an adult, she went on to work in several television shows.

Jennifer earned appreciations for playing the role of Zoya in Bepannah. Her role in Saraswatichandra is something one can’t stop adoring and is one of the prime reasons for the continued success of the show. She has also been part of some of the most loved soaps including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Kahin To Hoga, and Kkusum.

In addition to her acting chops, Jennifer is known for her fashion and style statements. Every time she steps out, she turns heads with her stylish looks. The actress is quite active on her social media accounts. Newly, she shared a picture wherein she can be seen engrossed in deep thoughts and her caption summarizes about what made her strong.

Take a look below: