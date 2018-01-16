Home > Tv > Tv News
Jennifer Winget’s much-awaited movie "Phir Se" releases on Netflix

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2018 05:15 PM

Before the talented and gorgeous Jennifer Winget makes a comeback on-screen with Colors’ upcoming drama Bepannah, she has some exciting news to share with her fans.

Jennifer’s long due movie Phir Se has finally got a green signal and it's finally out now on Netflix.

Sounds exciting! Doesn’t it?

The movie starring Jennifer Winget and Kunal Kohli, released its trailer in the year 2015 and since then the wait for the release of the movie stretched for long but now the wait is finally over and the movie has finally been released on Netflix.

(Also Read: I can't wait to share screen space with Harshad in Bepannaah, says Jennifer)

It’s the debut movie of Jennifer Winget and Kunal Kohli marked his acting debut with this movie. It’s a story of a couple who cross each other’s path after splitting from their spouses. The movie was filmed in London.  

Jennifer Winget took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. Have a look –

Did you guys want to watch the movie? Do share your reviews in the comment section below.

Tags > Jennifer Winget, Colors tv, Bepannah, Instagram, Kunal Kohli, Netflix,

