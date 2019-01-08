Jennifer Winget wraps up her snowy Kashmir vacation with a heartfelt note

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most loved actresses on television. Be it the conniving Maya of Beyhadh or the sweet-and-simple Zoya in Bepannaah, Jennifer portrays every role with ease, and thus her acting chops make her one of the most successful actresses on television.

(Also read here: Jennifer Winget enjoys spending time with HIM)

When Jennifer isn’t shooting, the actress is either partying with friends or spending time with her family. And soon after the wrap up of Bepannaah, the actress jetted off to Kashmir for a family vacation.

The actress shared some photos where she can be seen posing with her brother in the snowy Kashmir and clicking selfies with her furry friend. Jennifer has been treating her fans with these beautiful pictures. And finally the diva is back from her vacation.

(Also Read: Jennifer Winget loves SNOW WHITE! Here's why...)

Jennifer penned down a heartfelt note thanking her friends and family. She wrote, “These last few days have been the tops, so special, filled with love, resounding laughter and nature at its best. All of this only couldnt have been any better without having the most loving people around me sharing these precious moments with me. My family, friends even my furry friends. Thank you all for the love and for choosing me over and over in your lives. Grateful!”