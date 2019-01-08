News

Jennifer Winget wraps up her snowy Kashmir vacation with a heartfelt note

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2019 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most loved actresses on television. Be it the conniving Maya of Beyhadh or the sweet-and-simple Zoya in Bepannaah, Jennifer portrays every role with ease, and thus her acting chops make her one of the most successful actresses on television.

(Also read here: Jennifer Winget enjoys spending time with HIM)

When Jennifer isn’t shooting, the actress is either partying with friends or spending time with her family. And soon after the wrap up of Bepannaah, the actress jetted off to Kashmir for a family vacation.

The actress shared some photos where she can be seen posing with her brother in the snowy Kashmir and clicking selfies with her furry friend. Jennifer has been treating her fans with these beautiful pictures. And finally the diva is back from her vacation.

(Also Read: Jennifer Winget loves SNOW WHITE! Here's why...)

Jennifer penned down a heartfelt note thanking her friends and family. She wrote, “These last few days have been the tops, so special, filled with love, resounding laughter and nature at its best. All of this only couldnt have been any better without having the most loving people around me sharing these precious moments with me. My family, friends even my furry friends. Thank you all for the love and for choosing me over and over in your lives. Grateful!”

Tags > Jennifer Winget, Maya, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, Colors tv, Shoting, Kashimir, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Celeb galore at Mohsin Khan's sister Zeba...

Celeb galore at Mohsin Khan's sister Zeba's wedding
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days