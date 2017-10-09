Troubles never seem to end in Jethalal’s life on SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Recently, we wrote about how the owner of Chedda electronics secretly plot a plan to bring down the business of Gada electronics. He hoodwinked the loyal managers of the shop, Nattu Kaka and Bagha to start working for him instead. When Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) learnt about this, he decided to find out the actual truth.

In a bid to find out the true Mr Chhedda's real intentions, Jethalal, in disguise of a sardar, will introduce himself as a dealer along with Taarak (Sailesh Lodha).

Jethalal will be shocked to know that Mr. Chhedda was trying to manipulate Nattu Kaka and Bagha to join him so that the business of Gada electronics could fall down.

How will Jethalal solve this problem?