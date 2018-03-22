Jethalal purposely ruins Bagha-Bawri’s celebrations in Taarak Mehta...

After Jethalal-Iyer’s Holi drama, SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) will roll its next episode on Bagha and Bawri.

Bagha and Bawri’s love story is like the couple itself, sweet, romantic and unusual. Their journey has reached another landmark and they have completed 1500 days together. To celebrate this happy occasion, Bawri will book a movie date for her and Bagha for the evening.

But the couple don’t realize the obstacle standing in their way in the form of Bagha’s boss, Mr. Jethalal Gada (Dilip Joshi).

Jethaalal will overhear Bawri’s complains about Bagha over the phone in the latter’s absence and realizing that Bagha will excuse him out of work for a movie date with his lady love, Jethalal will decide not grant him leave. Bagha will plead Jethalal to allow him a day off, but his appeal would fall on deaf ears. Later, he will slyly complain of backaches, illness, but Jethalal would absolutely refuse.

As the time passes, Bagha’s desperation will reach a high but alas! He will be forced to skip his movie.

On the other end, Bawri will be hurt and livid that Bagha did not show up for the movie. This would upset Bagha and he will decide to quitGada Electronics. He will tell Jethaalal to clear all his dues and let him go.

How will Jethalal respond to Bagha’s decision taken in haste?