Jhalak to Nach: The journey of Bharti and Savio

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2017 06:42 PM

Star Plus' most awaited dance show Nach Baliye (BBC) is going to reunite one of the most entertaining team of comedian Bharti Singh and her friend cum ex choreographer Savio.

The dance jodi who had stolen hearts with their breath taking performances in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is going to be seen pairing up yet again to recreate their magic in the upcoming season of Nach Baliye.

The DKS team which comprises of Danny, Kunjan & Savio is going to make Bharti and her beloved partner Harsh groove on their amazing steps. According to sources, rehearsals have started in full swing and the team is extremely excited to work together again.

It is said that for Bharti, it was a feeling of nostalgia as she had spent most of her time with Savio and his group during her Jhalak days.

Talking about their association, Savio and his team quipped, “We are overwhelmed and super excited to get associated with Bharti. She is amazing and super talented. She loves dance and enjoys the challenges thrown towards her. We had some beautiful memories together in the past and I am looking forward to make many more in my Nach Baliye"

Well, with the high dose of entertainment the team has given, it surely means that this season of Nach Baliye will be something to look out for.

