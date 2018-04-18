Jia, Meera and Pooja to turn ‘Durga’ for Naren in Mahasangam special

Mumbai: Mahasangam of TV shows are always an interesting watch as you get to witness various show leads coming under the same roof and sharing the stage together.

Zee TV is known for churning out exciting mahasangam tracks each week. This time the channel has brought not one or two but three popular serials together.

According to our sources, the coming week will witness the thrilling mahasangam of Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions), Woh Apna Sa (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) and Kaleerein (Triangle Films).

As per the plot, Bela (Neha Marda) will chalk out her next plan to harm Naren (Akshay Mhatre). She will take the help of some babas to kidnap Naren.

However, Woh Apna’s Jia (Disha Parmar), Kaleerein’s Meera (Aditi Sharma) and Naren’s wife Pooja (Sheen Dass) will come together and transform into goddess to save Naren.

All the three actresses will don the look of Durga by wearing red saree, big bindi and would carry a trishul to rescue Naren.

The promos have already been shot and the episode will air in days to come.

We tried reaching out to Sheen and Disha but they remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!