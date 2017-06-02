Hot Downloads

Tv > Tv News
Jigyasa down with swine flu; makers introduce new track in her absence

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jun 2017 02:22 PM

Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyaar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL) is currently undergoing a difficult time.

The makers, recently had to opt for some sudden changes in the track, as unfortunately, the female protagonist of the show, Jigyasa Singh has fallen sick. Jigyasa has been diagnosed with swine flu and has been admitted to the hospital since 27 May. 

There were reports in the media that the makers are looking for an overnight replacement for Jigyasa, as she is playing the key character on the show. And it is difficult to go ahead with the scenes without her. But now, we hear the makers will introduce a new track for a while, till the time Jigyasa recovers and resumes shoot. 

Sharing more about the upcoming track, our source informs us that, “In the upcoming episodes, the track will revolve around Kosi (Smita Singh) provoking Aryan (Manish Goplani) to kill Vasundhara (Jaya Bhattacharya). Aryan will feel hesitant to do that, as he will find an emotional connect with Vasundhara, but Kosi will keep blackmailing him as she has kidnapped Tina (Kritika Sharma)."

Thapki and Bani (played by Jigyasa Singh) will be shown missing too, whom Aryan will be on searching for.

Though we tried reaching out to Jigyasa, her phone remained switched off.

When we reached out to Producer Fazilla (SOL), she said, "Jigyasa is definitely not getting replaced. She is unwell right now. But will be back, as soon as her health permits."

We wish Jigyasa a quick recovery!!!

Colors tv, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Shoonya Square and SOL, Manish Goplani, Jaya Bhattacharya, Smita Singh, Kritika Sharma, Jigyasa Singh

