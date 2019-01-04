News

Jigyasa Singh to be paired opposite Zain Imam in Sunny Side Up's next for Star Bharat

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
04 Jan 2019 12:58 PM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about Sunny Side Up brining a new show for Star Bharat and Ishqbaaaz fame Shrenu Parikh has been roped in to play the lead (Read here: Ishqbaaaz's Gauri aka Shrenu Parikh to play the lead in Star Bharat's next).

According to our sources, it is family drama and it is tentatively titled Anandam. 

We have further information that Thapki Pyar Ki fame Jigyasa Singh has been locked opposite Zain Imam in the show.

When we contacted Jigyasa, she shared, “Yes, I am in talks for the show but I am yet to sign the dotted lines.”

Dipti Kalwani’s Sunny Side Up last produced Badho Bahu on &TV.

TellyChakkar will be back with further updates.... Stay tuned! 
past seven days