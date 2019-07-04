News

Jiji Maa fame Randheer Rai blessed with a baby

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jul 2019 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: Randheer Rai who played the baddie in Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa is in an extremely happy space in life as the handsome hunk has embraced the bliss of parenthood.

Randheer's wife delivered a baby girl today at 4:30 pm.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Randheer to congratulate him, an ecstatic Randheer whose voice was beaming with excitement, said “I am extremely happy to get the good news. I always wanted to have a baby girl. I prayed that I would visit Sidhivinayak walking if I am blessed with a baby girl. My wish has been granted and I couldn’t ask for anything more”.

Here’s wishing Randheer and his family the heartiest congratulations. 

Tags > Randheer Rai, JiJi Maa, Sidhivinayak, Star Bharat, Congrats, Blessed with a baby, TellyChakkar,

