Jiten Lalwani, Shubhangi Latkar, and Pallavi Rao roped in for Colors’ Shubh Aarambh

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, we reported about actor Akshit Sukhija, who made his TV debut with Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2, being finalized to play the lead in Shashi Sumeet Production’s upcoming show Shubh Aarambh on Colors (Read here: Not Bhavin Bhanushali but Akshit Sukhija to play the lead in Colors’ Shubh Aarambh).



We also mentioned about Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh fame Mahima Makwana being locked to play the female protagonist in the serial.



Now TellyChakkar has more information for its ardent readers.



According to our sources, Jiten Lalwani, who was last seen in Naagin 3; Shubhangi Latkar of Yeh Teri Galiyan fame; and Pallavi Rao, who rose to fame with Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, have been roped in for the show.



We have heard that Pallavi will play male lead Akshit’s mother, and Jiten will be see as his uncle. Shubhangi will depict Mahima’s mother.



We could not get through to the actors for their comment.



TellyChakkar will soon be back with more updates on the show.