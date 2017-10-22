Actor Jiten Lalwani surprised his Hum Saath Aath Hai co-star Sooraj Thapar when he visited the set of the latter's TV show Hum Paanch Phir Se.

"Jiten is like a brother from another mother to me who has been there with me through my lows and highs.

Right from the show Hum Saath Aath Hai, which was on air 16 years ago, where we played Ram and Laxman, we have actually bonded the same way in real life as well. I was overwhelmed and extremely happy to see him on the set of Hum Paanch Phir Se," Sooraj said in a statement.

Sooraj plays Anand Mathur in Hum Paanch Phir Se, aired on BIG Magic.