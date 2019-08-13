News

John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Batla House

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Aug 2019 06:39 PM

MUMBAI: Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has been winning the hearts of audience with his hilarious antics on his ongoing show. He is currently seen in the second season of the Kapil Sharma Show, which is undoubtedly one of the most loved television shows. The comedy TV series never fails to entertain viewers with its hilarious episodes. 

Many celebrities from Bollywood and also from other fields have already graced the show, and now viewers will see John Abraham. John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote their Independence Day release, Batla House. 

The makers released a promo of the episode and it shows John, Mrunal and Ravi having a gala time. In the video, we can see John making a smashing entry on the show and revealing about an incident during the shooting of Taxi 9211 when his mother stopped the filming thinking something happened to him in real life. Also, we will get to see Ravi Kishan and Kapil Sharma pulling Archana Puran Singh’s leg about taking away Navjot Singh Sidhu’s seat. Mrunal will also be seen responding to hilarious rumours about herself on the show. The audience is looking forward to the show featuring the Batla House stars. The fun-filled episode will go on air on the weekend. 

Take a look at the promo here:

Tags > John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Navjot Singh Sidhu, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

past seven days