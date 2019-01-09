Juhi Bhatt and Akash Deep Arora in Eros Now Quickie’s Tumse Na Ho Payega

MUMBAI: After launching , Eros Now Quickie is set to roll out a new short series called Tumse Na Ho Payega. It is a comedy based series produced by Culture Machine.

The show will feature newbie Juhi Bhatt, who has featured in various advertisements, in the lead role. The project will also star Inside Edge fame Akash Deep Singh in an important role.

As mentioned earlier, it is a sitcom having the set-up of an office.

We got in touch with Juhi, who shared, “I am glad to bag this project. Interestingly, I have worked with Eros Now in a Marketing department and now I am making my acting debut with them. I wouldn’t have asked God something better than this. The series has good humour and I am sure viewers will enjoy watching it.”

Tumse Na Ho Payega is launching this weekend.

Here’s wishing both of them a very good luck!