Juhi Parmar receives a birthday surprise from her ‘Shani’ co-stars

It’s time to sing the birthday jingle for tinsel town beauty Juhi Parmar!

The actress who is curently seen in the Colors' mythological drama Karamphal Darta Shani produced by Swastik Productions, rung in her birthday on the sets of her show in Umbergaon, Gujarat. Her co-actors made her feel special by arranging a cake cutting ceremony followed by a small celebration.

Take a look at the pictures below:

An excited Juhi shared, “I have just returned home from my set. I did not plan anything as I was not sure whether I will get an off today or not but since I have, I plan to spend time with my family first. “

Speaking about her resolutions, she stated, “It is not only a birthday that one needs to make resolutions. I feel that we all should better ourselves everyday.”

TellyChakkar wishes you a blessed birthday Juhi!