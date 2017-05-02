Hot Downloads

Just In: New entry in &TV’s Kuldeepak

By TellychakkarTeam
02 May 2017 07:22 PM

&TV’s recently launched supernatural drama Kuldeepak (Shobhna Desai Productions) is set to witness a new entry.

We hear that child actress Samriddhi Yadav, who was last seen in popular shows like Waaris, Jatt Ki Jugni, etc., has bagged a prominent role in Kuldeepak.

Our source informed us that, Samriddhi has been roped in to play the role of Bulbul who will be Chirag’s (Vansh Maheshwari) classmate, and will turn out to be his best buddy. While Chirag will wouldn't get along well with anyone, Bulbul will understand him well and she will be supportive towards him.
When we contacted Samriddhi, her mother confirmed about her entry in the show.

Samriddhi has already started shooting for the series.

Let’s see how things unfold with this new entry.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

