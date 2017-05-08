Justin Bieber to appear on 'Koffee With Karan'

Grammy Award winning singer Justin Bieber will be in conversation with celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar on his show "Koffee With Karan", says a source.

Bieber is set to visit India for the first time for his Jio Justin Bieber Purpose Tour. The show will take place on Wednesday here.

If everything goes as planned, Karan, who has interviewed Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, will host Bieber on his show.

"Koffee with Karan" has completed five seasons. He will be celebrating season six by unveiling it with Bieber.

"This will be the first time an international celebrity of Bieber's calibre will be featuring in an Indian chat show format," said a source.

Karan has conducted interactive chat show dialogues with international celebrities like Richard Gere, Maria Sharapova, Hugh Jackman and Christian Louboutin apart from working closely with Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, George Clooney at world forum panels.

"He will definitely Ado full justice to this one-on-one exchange if Bieber actually does decide to reserve a time slot for it in his busy schedule," said the source.

Apart from Mumbai, Bieber will also visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.

