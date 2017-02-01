Hot Downloads

Jyoti Gauba, Ankit and Tushar in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2017 07:01 PM

Rajshri Productions’ larger-than-life portrayal of today’s age love story of Vishwamitra and Menaka, titled Piyaa Albela on Zee TV has been making headlines!!

Tellychakkar.com, was the first to report about Marathi actor Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Das playing the leads. We also wrote about Avinash Wadhawan returning to the small screen with this show. 

We now have more names to add on!!

Talented actress Jyoti Gauba has been roped in for the mother’s role. Badii Devrani fame Ankit Vyas will be seen playing the negative lead. Also, youngster Tushar Khanna who has been seen in episodics like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya will be seen playing the parallel lead. 

As per reliable sources, “Gauba and Wadhawan will play the parents of the male lead. Youngsters Tushar and Ankit will have a mainstay in the story line.”

We buzzed the actors, but they remained unavailable for comment.

We connected to the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space for more updates.

