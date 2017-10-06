Zee TV’s popular fiction drama Aisi Deewangi has been grabbing eyeballs owing to the high voltage drama that has been unfolding in the show.

With love brewing between Prem (Pranav Mishra) and Tejaswini (Jyoti Sharma), their relationship is all set to take a new turn in the upcoming episodes.

Recently, the cast of the show shot a major sequence where Jyoti Sharma was required to wear a heavy lehenga with a beautifully embroidered dupatta.

Being extremely fond of ethnic wear, Jyoti was super excited about wearing such an elaborate outfit for the sequence.

However, just a night before the sequence was to be shot, the dupatta got misplaced and the actress along with the entire production team almost had a nightmare trying to find a perfect match for the outfit which seemed unachievable in the given time span.

However, the costume team came to their rescue and spent the entire night reworking and redesigning a brand new dupatta which was ready just in time for the shoot.

Speaking about the incident, Jyoti said, “I almost skipped a heartbeat when I found out that my dupatta was missing. But the entire team collectively put in all efforts to redo the dupatta to get it ready overnight. I genuinely want to thank them for being extremely supportive and helping me through this crisis.”

Well, Jyoti looked elegant in her outfit and kudos to her design team for putting in all the efforts!