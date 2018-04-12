Jyotsna Chandola gears up for a trip to celebrate precious moments

Mumbai: Work hard and party harder! Well, the tinsel town celebrities follow this mantra ardently.

Popular actor Jyotsna Chandola, who was last seen in &TV’s Agniphera, is on a sabbatical these days. The actress wanted to utilize her sabbatical by planning a nice trip with her hubby Nitesh.

Well, she has some special reasons too.

The actress will turn a year older on 15 April and complete three years of marriage on 21 April with her better half Nitesh Singh. The duo has planned to celebrate the double happiness with a trip.

Jyotsna and Nitesh will kick-start their holiday trip with Singapore and then head towards Bali, Bangkok and Phuket to have gala time celebrating the precious occasions of their lives. The couple has already left for the trip.

An elated Jyotsna shared with TellyChakkar, “I am super excited about the trip. We always go on a trip in April because 15th is my birthday and 21st is our anniversary. We both love to travel and our excitement level is high that we can’t wait to reach there and click a lot of pictures.”

TellyChakkar wishes the couple a fabulous and a memorable trip!