Kabir and Pooja exchange garlands in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 09:27 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Kabir is determined to marry Pooja and exact revenge.

Kabir also wants Pooja to become an ideal daughter-in-law, just like she pretended to be earlier.

He thus compels Pooja to do everything in reality.

After the haldi, sangeet, and mehendi, finally, the wedding day arrives.

Pooja and Kabir are dressed up as bride and groom and exchange garlands.

Rani is unhappy with the development and holds a knife in her hand to kill Pooja and marry Kabir.

Will Rani’s desire be fulfilled?

