News

Kabir’s special surprise for Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 02:22 PM
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah (Creative Eye) is gaining a lot of attention from the audiences.

The current episodes of the show revolve around Kabir and Zara’s fight, as Zara wants to go to Shariah Bor for Kausar. Kabir has clearly told Zara that if she decides to go to Shariah Bor, their relationship will be at stake. Thus, Zara is in a dilemma.

In the upcoming episodes, Kabir plans a special yet strange surprise for Zara to make her understand his thoughts on equal rights for both genders.

Zara is left thinking about the consequences of her descion.

What do you think Zara should do? Post your views in the comments section below.

