Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit finally finds Raima’s house

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rohit calling Mr. Singh’s friend after reaching Pune. Sonakshi reaches Mhatre’s house and meets his brother. As she leaves to get dressed for her appearance, Mhatre tells his brother how he has different plans for the night that he and his friends will remember forever. Mr. Singh’s friend comes to help Rohit outside his office and hands over the exact location of the call he was looking for. Sonakshi while getting ready blushes as she remembers Rohit mentioning that her hair looks good open. Later, Mhatre sends two helpers with a blouse and skirt to inform Sonakshi that she has to wear those and perform tonight. Sonakshi gets furious looking at the vulgar clothing and asks the girls to call Mhatre immediately.

Rohit goes to look out for the address in the rain as his car won’t go further from a road block. Sonakshi yells at Mhatre for asking her to perform in such a vulgar dress. Mhatre tells her that this is what dancers wear at a Bachelor’s party. Sonakshi is shocked as this wasn’t told to her and gets furious at him for making such a cheap request. Mhatre threatens her and tells her to not raise her voice at him in his house. He insults Sonakshi by saying that actors have no self respect since they wear provocative clothes and romance with anybody for money. He commands her to quietly wear the dress and come and perform for his brother and his friends.

Rohit finally finds Raima’s house and rings the bell. He sees Sana and Hitesh and pleads them to let him meet Raima. Both of them refuse to let Rohit in and Hitesh aggressively pushes Rohit out. Rohit falls on the ground and his back slams on a rock and starts bleeding. But he persistently keeps knocking on their door and begging to let him meet Raima. Sana and Hitesh inform the woman sitting alongside Raima that they will have to take Raima somewhere else since Rohit has traced this address and might come again trying to meet Raima. Raima is lying down unconscious on her bed with oxygen and other things attached to her. She looks like she’s in a coma. Later, Mhatre knocks on Sonakshi’s door and sees that she hasn’t dressed up yet. He begins to threaten her again but Sonakshi asks him to calm down and shows her that she invited his wife and daughter home to give them a surprise. Mhatre is shocked and helpless since he cannot threaten Sonakshi in front of them. Sonakshi takes pictures with them and goes downstairs for her appearance so that she can leave.

Rohit drinks and wanders the city hopeless and upset. Mhatre tries to threaten Sonakshi when they come outside the room but Sonakshi tells him that she is not afraid of anything. Later, Mhatre’s brother is perplexed as he sees Sonakshi dressed up normally. He asks his brother what happened, Mhatre tells him that he’ll explain later. Rohit is replaying his memories with Raima and getting drenched in the rain roaming around drunk. Sonakshi goes downstairs to the party and sees everybody drunk and feels uncomfortable.