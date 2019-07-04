Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s production crew was not aware of my Bigg Boss 12 stint: Romil Chaudhary

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest offering Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been gaining positive responses from the audience.



The unique storyline of the show depicting two different lives that of an actress and of a surgeon has got accolades from its viewers.



The show’s stellar cast includes the versatile actor Karan V Grover, simply beautiful Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Tanaaz Irani, Abhishek Malik, and Romil Chaudhary.



In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Romil revealed his audition experience for the show. He said, “Right after Bigg Boss, I got busy with several auditions. When I landed up at Sandiip Sikcand’s office for auditions, the production crew was not aware of my stint in Bigg Boss 12. It’s only later that they came to know about it. After my auditions, I got a call stating my selection and the rest is history.”



Romil was all praises for Sandiip. He said, “I am very fortunate to have met and have worked with a person like Sandiip who is so passionate about the craft. Apart from being a great producer and a thorough professional, he is also an amazing human being.”

Here’s wishing Romil and Sandiip all the luck for the show!



