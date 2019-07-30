Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Snehal flirts with Rohit

MUMBAI: The episode begins with a spat between Sumit and Sonakshi. Sumit argues with her about the allegations she placed on him. Looking at his reactions, Sonakshi tells him that she knows him inside out and is sure about him acting cheap. She warns him to mind his actions and promises that he would get the punishment he deserves. Sumit furiously asks her to stay away from him or he might end up doing something even worse than what she has accused him of. Netra interrupts their fight and yells at them for their behaviour. Sonakshi apologises to her. Netra calls them in her office to discuss something. Sonakshi firmly believes that Sumit had orchestrated whatever happened with Pooja.



Netra discusses with everyone about their TRP’s. She tells everyone that they might need to make changes and shoot some scenes again so that they can compete with the upcoming show. Everyone offers to support Netra in this except Sumit, who complains about not getting enough screen time. Netra cuts him off to discuss the script of the next 16 episodes. Rohit is at the hospital when YK approaches him looking tensed. He confesses that he shouldn’t have said that Pooja isn’t his daughter in a fit of rage. Rohit gets furious about this and lashes out at YK for saying that. YK says that he realises he should’ve been there for Pooja but his mother’s condition was critical and it was important to see her. Rohit admits that it was okay for him to meet his mother but it was not justified for him to say that Pooja wasn’t his daughter. YK apologises for it and says that things have been falling apart since the fashion show. Rohit blames Sonakshi and her family for all of this and decides to teach her a lesson.



Sonakshi’s mother is enraged at the fact that they lost the contract and are supposed to empathize with Pooja instead of being compensated. She calls up Sonakshi. She tells her mother that she is in a meeting and will talk later. Sonakshi’s mother decides to go and meet Amrita Sethi herself who made the contract. As they were about to leave, they get a letter delivered with a court stamp. Sonakshi arrives home to her mother and Pari sitting in the dark on the couch. She asks them what happened to which they show her the letter. Sonakshi is baffled as she reads the letter and finds out that Rohit has charged them with a 15 cr. defamation case.



Meanwhile, at the hospital Snehal flirts with Rohit as she visits him along with her father who went for a check-up, Mr. Desai also encourages Rohit to take Snehal out on a date. He thinks that Rohit and Snehal will make a great pair.



Sonakshi and her family consult with Mr Verma about the case and she tells them that the Sippy’s don’t know a complete truth yet. She tries to call Rohit to clear things up but he doesn’t listen to her and cuts the call. Netra suggests a melodramatic idea to which Pari very strongly opposes to implement. Even her mother opposes the idea of making Pari confess about exchanging the dresses. Sonakshi insists on being honest and Mr Verma also thinks that this confession can save them. As Sonakshi’s mother is still reluctant about this decision, Sonakshi reminds her of what happened four years ago when they were faced with a similar situation back then. Even then her mother had tried to suppress the truth and Sonakshi didn’t want to repeat such a thing.