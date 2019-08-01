Kairav finally unites Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' most popular and longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness the biggest twist.



So far, we have seen Naira hiding from Kartik.



However, she finally decides to come before him and stop his marriage with Vedika.



On the day of Kartik and Vedika’s marriage, Kartik is dressed as a groom and sitting at the wedding mandap.



Just when Vedika is about to arrive, Kairav makes his entry and calls out to his 'Papa'.



While Kartik is happy to see Kairav, the latter reveals that he has brought his mother along.



Everyone’s eyes are glued to the doorstep, and Naira finally makes her entry.



How will Kartik and the other family members react?



Stay tuned to know.