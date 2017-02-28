Kaivalya Chheda roped in for &TV’s Waaris

It’s raining entries on &TV’s Waaris (Viniyard Films).



Reason? Plot expansion thanks to the impending leap of 10 years.



Tellychakkar.com has published information on Farnaz Shetty and Neel Motwani holding the acting reins post the jump and Sanket Choukse and Ankita Bahuguna providing able support.



Now, we have fetched another pivotal casting intended to inject some more adrenaline in the storyline.



We are talking about the talented and impressive Kaivalya Chheda. Kailvaya has already thumped his acting prowess with performances in shows like Sonpari and Baal Veer.



In Waaris, he will enact the character of Sukkhi, cousion brother to Mannu (Farnaz). He has signed the dotted lines and as per sources will begin mouthing his dialogues soon.



We contacted Kaivalya but he refused to comment on the development.



