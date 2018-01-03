Hot Downloads

Kajal Pisal excited about film debut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2018 03:46 PM

Actress Kajal Pisal, known for featuring in shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, is looking forward to the release of her debut film Mijaaj.

"I'm excited to play one of the lead actors in Mijaaj. It will be my debut in cinema. I'm excited as 2018 has got me a bigger life experience as an actor. I will be romancing actor Malhar Thakar in the Gujarati movie," Kajal said in a statement to IANS.

"Shooting for the movie was full of fun. For the first time, I got to deliver dialogues in my mother tongue. But shooting in Gujarat where the temperature touched 46 degrees Celsius was too exhausting," she added.

The movie is set to release on Friday.

(Source: IANS) 

