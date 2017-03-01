Kajol Srivastava ‘excited’ about her sister’s engagement

Actress Kajol Srivastava, who is being loved for her role of Vaidehi in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka is presently juggling between her shoot and personal responsibility.

Kajol’s elder sister is getting engaged on 4 March in Mumbai, and Kajol has been running around working out on all the preparations!!

Though Kajol is the younger sister, she is presently playing the role of an elder sister.. Wondering why?

Well, let’s hear it from Kajol...

Says Kajol, “My sister has always tied rakhi to me and to my younger brother. So I actually get a feeling of being elder to her (laughs). In fact, I feel like being the elder brother to her right now.”

Talking about preparations, Kajol explains, “I have been looking after all the arrangements for the engagement. I have also invited some close friends of mine from the industry. It is so exciting to go through the preparations. I have been busy with all the shopping, and have been shooting too.”

On the gift that she will want to give her sister Srashtee on the occasion, Kajol shares, “Well, whatever is being done at the moment, I am only doing. I have not yet thought of my gift. However, I feel like giving her a locket set, as she likes jewels a lot.”

Here’s wishing Kajol and her family all the very best!!