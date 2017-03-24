Hot Downloads

Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Naura
Naura
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

quickie
Manit Joura

One night stands are for talented people: Manit Joura

more quickie Click Here

quickie
Neha Pednekar

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

more quickie Click Here

poll

Niti Taylor looks best with ...?

Niti Taylor looks best with ...?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which singing reality show do you enjoy watching?

Singing reality show
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Kajol ‘Vaidehi’ Srivastava QUITS Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
24 Mar 2017 04:22 PM

Actress Kajol Srivastava’s tenure in the popular Colors show, Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions) is on the verge of ending!!

Yes, you heard it right!!

Kajol who has been playing the role of Vaidehi on the show has apparently put down her papers, and is presently serving her notice period.

As per credible sources, “Kajol’s character was completely positive when she got in. She was to be the love life of Piyush (Varun Sharma). However, Vaidehi’s character has become grey of late, and Kajol has not been convinced with the character graph.”

We hear that Kajol has had a frank talk with the production post which the decision to relieve her has been taken amicably.

When contacted, Kajol told us, “I have had a fabulous journey with Sasural Simar Ka. And even when I am leaving, I am happy and so is my team. There is no ill feeling whatsoever; I have not been convinced about the character shift that Vaidehi has had. Having said this, I am parting on a very good note.”

Kajol will also look at this time-off as a blessing in disguise. Her elder sister is getting married in April this year, and Kajol will be gearing up for the marriage preparations once she wraps up shoot for Sasural Simar Ka.

Sasural Simar Ka has recently seen the likes of Dipika Kakar and Dheeraj Dhoopar opting out of the show.

Kajol, we wish you luck!!       

Tags > Kajol Srivastava, TV actress, quit, Colors, Sasural Simar Ka, Varun Sharma,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top