Kajol ‘Vaidehi’ Srivastava QUITS Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

Actress Kajol Srivastava’s tenure in the popular Colors show, Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions) is on the verge of ending!!

Yes, you heard it right!!

Kajol who has been playing the role of Vaidehi on the show has apparently put down her papers, and is presently serving her notice period.

As per credible sources, “Kajol’s character was completely positive when she got in. She was to be the love life of Piyush (Varun Sharma). However, Vaidehi’s character has become grey of late, and Kajol has not been convinced with the character graph.”

We hear that Kajol has had a frank talk with the production post which the decision to relieve her has been taken amicably.

When contacted, Kajol told us, “I have had a fabulous journey with Sasural Simar Ka. And even when I am leaving, I am happy and so is my team. There is no ill feeling whatsoever; I have not been convinced about the character shift that Vaidehi has had. Having said this, I am parting on a very good note.”

Kajol will also look at this time-off as a blessing in disguise. Her elder sister is getting married in April this year, and Kajol will be gearing up for the marriage preparations once she wraps up shoot for Sasural Simar Ka.

Sasural Simar Ka has recently seen the likes of Dipika Kakar and Dheeraj Dhoopar opting out of the show.

Kajol, we wish you luck!!